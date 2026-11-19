ECG scheduled emergency maintenance works across several communities in the Central Region on Thursday, November 19, 2026

The planned outage will last eight hours, running from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Atonsu, Nsuta, Manso and surrounding areas

ECG apologised for the disruption as crews work to improve electricity service delivery across the affected zones

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting multiple communities in the Central Region as the utility company carries out emergency maintenance works.

Residents in the listed communities should expect no electricity supply on Thursday, November 19, 2026, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, a window spanning eight hours.

ECG announces an 8-hour power outage in parts of the Central Region on November 19, 2026. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images & ECG.

Source: Getty Images

Areas affected by the ECG outage

The outage will cover Atonsu, Edubease, Kwaata, Nsuta, Akrofoum, Manso, Ochiso, Atobiase, Darmang, Juaben, and their surrounding areas.

Communities that fall within the vicinity of these named locations may also experience disruptions during the same period.

ECG stated that the maintenance exercise is intended to improve service delivery across the affected zones.

The company extended an apology to residents and businesses who will be inconvenienced during the works.

What residents should know

Households, businesses, and institutions in the affected areas are advised to make necessary preparations ahead of the outage.

This includes storing water, charging essential devices, and securing perishable goods before the 9:00am start time.

ECG has not indicated whether the outage could be extended beyond the stipulated 5:00pm end time, so residents are encouraged to plan for possible delays as field maintenance exercises can sometimes run longer than anticipated.

The company regularly conducts such exercises across the country's distribution network as part of ongoing efforts to reduce faults and improve the reliability of electricity supply.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti and Western

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate faults that caused outages across three regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

A broken conductor at Kwamang left Fomena, Dompoase, and several Ashanti South communities without power.

A broken high-tension pole at Daboase Junction disrupted power supply to multiple Western Region communities, including Supom Dunkwa and Anglo Beach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh