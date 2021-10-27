WhatsApp released a long list of 43 smartphones operating on Android and iOS which will no longer be available on its platform beginning November 2021

Users will not be able to send messages and snaps, or make video calls via the popular messaging service app

Smartphone models with Android 4.0.4 or earlier installed will become incompatible with WhatsApp

Millions of smartphone users could be locked out of WhatsApp after the messaging app announced it would disable services in certain old phone models.

Once disabled, users will not be able to send messages and snaps, or make video calls via the popular messaging service app, UK's Daily Mirror reported on Friday, September 3.

The company said the changes are aimed at improving efficiency while at the same time phasing out support for the old models and refocusing on new generation gadgets.

Smartphone models with Android 4.0.4 or earlier installed will become incompatible with WhatsApp, as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or earlier installed.

Users of the following smartphones may have to walk down the shop.

Samsung models

1. Galaxy Trend Lite

2. Galaxy Trend II

3. Galaxy SII

4. Galaxy S3 mini

5. Galaxy Xcover 2

6. Galaxy Core

7. Galaxy Ace 2

LG models

1. Lucid 2

2. Optimus F7

3. Optimus F5

4. Optimus L3 II Dual

5. Optimus F5

6. Optimus L5

7. Optimus L5 II

8. Optimus L5 Dual

9. Optimus L3 II

10. Optimus L7

11. Optimus L7 II Dual

12. Optimus L7 II

13. Optimus F6

14. Enact

15. Optimus L4 II Dual

16. Optimus F3

17. Optimus L4 II

18. Optimus L2 II

19. Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

20. Optimus F3Q.

ZTE

1. Grand S Flex

2. ZTE V956

3. Grand X Quad V987

4. Grand Memo

Huawei

1. Ascend G740

2. Ascend Mate

3. Ascend D Quad XL

4. Ascend D1 Quad XL

5. Ascend P1 S

6. Ascend D2

Sony

1. Xperia Miro

2. Sony Xperia Neo L

3. Xperia Arc S

Alcatel

1. One Touch Evo 7

Others: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

The popular messaging app owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook has a user database of over two billion subscribers across the globe.

Recent changes

WhatsApp updated its policy changes earlier in the year.

Basically, the new changes mean that user data will be shared seamlessly with Facebook for the sake of the mother company's ad targeting.

In other words, your activity on WhatsApp will be mined to guide Facebook on which companies should place adverts on your profile.

Part of the data shared out will be your phone number, IP address, details of your data transactions, purchase history as well as your payment and product interactions with other users.

