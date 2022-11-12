A Ghanaian student at the University of Ghana has developed a Twitter bot that calculates E-levy charges on any amount

Kenneth Frimpong, a student at the University of Ghana, has developed a Twitter bot that helps calculate E-levy charges on any amount.

The bot called ‘Ghana Information Hub’ automatically calculates and tweets the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) charges.

How the Twitter bot works

Joy News reports that the bot receives the response when a user tags @ghanainfohub and asks how much they will pay for E-levy on an amount of money. The user would have to wait in under a minute for feedback about the exact amount to be paid.

Frimpong, a final-year student in the Department of Information Studies at the university, explained that “one has to sign up or log in to a Twitter account and tweet ‘@ghanainfohub how much e-levy do I have to pay on an amount of money?’ – for instance, ¢1,000.00.”

“The individual then receives the retweet, ‘you will pay ¢15.00 on ¢1,000.00’. The Twitter user receives the response in less than a minute, and this service is available 24 hours every day of the week,” he said.

Kenneth Frimpong to improve features

The genius disclosed that he is working to develop more features on the bot to provide up-to-date information on job openings, current affairs, weather conditions, and prices of fuel and currencies.

