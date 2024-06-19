This fun quiz will reveal which Ghanaian Black Stars player best matches your personality! Answer honestly and see if you're a leader like Dede Ayew, a creative force like Mohammed Kudus, a rock in defence like Alexander Djiku, or a goal-scoring machine like Jordan Ayew.

Take a quiz to find out which Black Stars player matches your personality Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy defends Kudus against naysayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has defended Mohammed Kudus after the latter lashed out at some Ghanaians on social media.

In a video on TikTok, Stonebwoy, in an interview on Peace FM, said he was not happy with the move by some Ghanaians to single out Kudus for criticism over his performance in Ghana's game against the Central African Republic.

The reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year bemoaned the trend where some netizens deliberately target celebrities and other sports personalities online.

Stonebwoy also pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient with Kudus because he is a talented player.

Source: YEN.com.gh