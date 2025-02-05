Diana Asamoah has addressed rumours of a fling between himself and young Ghanaian skit actor Opoku Bilson, stating that she loves him

The actress who plays the role of a sugar mummy in a number of Opoku's skits boldly proclaimed that there was nothing wrong if she went out with Opoku despite being significantly older

She was queried by Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia on whether the love they showed each other during skits extended beyond set

Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah has spoken out about speculation regarding her relationship with young skit actor Opoku Bilson.

The actress who has gained fame for playing the role of a sugar mummy in several of Opoku’s skits, did not shy away from addressing the rumours head-on.

During an interview with Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia, Diana Asamoah was asked whether the affection displayed in their skits extended beyond the set.

She responded, stating that Opoku Bilson was human like everyone else, and if there were any romantic involvement between them, there would be nothing wrong with it.

The actress also reflected on her growing fame since entering the skit industry. She acknowledged the significant role YouTube has played in boosting her career, helping her reach a wider audience.

According to her, the platform has given her the exposure she never imagined, allowing her to showcase her acting skills to fans both in Ghana and beyond.

Additionally, she expressed gratitude to Dr Likee, a key figure in the skit industry, for his impact on her career. She credited him for creating opportunities for many rising actors and for his role in shaping her journey in the movie scene.

Diana Asamoah's remarks on Opoku Bilson stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hagerosei7426 said:

"Sis diana u forget ur husband in belgium next year u will see you again in belgium."

joseph4400 commented:

"I didn’t know Diana was only 39. Because of the roles they use her to play I thought she was 50 plus."

