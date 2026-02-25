Management of Nkenkaasu Senior High School has suspended its Senior Housemaster, Akwasi Opoku, over alleged misconduct involving three female students

The decision follows a review of his conduct, which the school described as unprofessional and damaging to its reputation and that of the Ghana Education Service

He has been directed to step aside and hand over to the Assistant Headmaster (Domestic) pending further investigations and consultations

The management of Nkenkaasu Senior High School has suspended the Senior Housemaster, Akwasi Opoku, over allegations of misconduct involving three female students.

In a statement released on Monday, February 23, 2026, the second-cycle institution said the decision was taken after a review of his conduct in the matter.

Nkenkaasu SHS suspends its Senior Housemaster over misconduct allegations involving three female students.

“Management has reviewed your conduct in a matter involving you and three female students. Your behaviour in this case is considered unprofessional and has brought the name of the school and the Ghana Education Service into disrepute,” the statement read.

According to a report sighed on Citinewsroom, Akwasi Opoku has consequently been directed to step aside from his role as Senior Housemaster pending investigations into the allegations and further consultations.

“You are therefore to step aside as Senior Housemaster of the school pending further investigation and consultations. You are to hand over to the Assistant Headmaster (Domestic) immediately, without fail,” the statement added.

Nkenkaasu Senior High School also indicated that further action against the housemaster will be determined after the probe.

Three SHS head teachers suspended

Meanwhile, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service has suspended three Heads of Technical Institutes over unauthorised fee collection and alleged extortion.

The affected schools are the Agona Swedru Technical Institute in the Central Region, the Sunyani Technical Institute in the Bono Region, and the Madina Technical Institute in the Greater Accra Region.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service suspends three Heads of Technical Institutes over unauthorised fee collection

The sanctioned headteachers are:

Madam Hannah Asamoah, Central Regional Director - Agona Swedru Technical Institute

Gabriel Gyamfi, Bono Regional Director - Sunyani Technical Institute

Juliana Nkrumah, Greater Accra Regional Director - Madina Technical Institute

According to a statement from the Ghana TVET Service, the allegations involve the imposition of several unapproved charges, including admission fees, boarding protocol payments, fees for changing residential status from day to boarding, fashion practical item charges, bedsheet payments, and PTA-related levies.

These fees violate the government’s Free TVET and Free SHS policy, which guarantees free access to technical and vocational education.

The Service has also set up investigative committees to probe the allegations.

Pending the conclusion of investigations, the Heads of the three institutions have been placed on 30-day administrative leave with immediate effect.

During this period, their duties have been handed over to the respective Regional Directors, who will oversee the day-to-day administration of the schools alongside their regular responsibilities.

“Management remains resolute in upholding accountability, transparency, and fairness in the management of Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions across Ghana."

Six Aggrey Memorial students arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that six Aggrey Memorial SHS students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a final-year Adisadel College student at Pedu Junction.

The victim, Rexford Owusu-Ansah, sustained a fracture around his right eye and was treated at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital.

Police said that the suspects, who were later handed over to the Kotokuraba Police Station, would face the full might of the law.

