Form 2 student of Ofori Panyin Senior High dies after punishment

A second-year General Arts student of the Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) in the Eastern Region has been reported dead

The deceased student Andrews Appiah Tinkorang alias Agabus died at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

According to a report filed by Starrnews, Andrews' death has been linked to a weeding punishment he was made to do regardless of his ill health.

Form 2 student of Ofori Panyin Senior High, Andrews Appiah Tinkorang Photo credit: Starrfmonline.com

The report indicated that Andrews collapsed while serving the punishment and was rushed to the hospital in Koforidua.

Starrnews report indicates that the management of the school has debunked claims that the student was asked to weed as punishment despite being sick.

Management of the school said Andrews was given a much lighter punishment to pick up dry leaves as punishment in consideration for his ill health after his mobile phone was seized.

"Andrews reportedly had an abnormal growth around the neck hence looked sick but his condition worsened and was paled," the school's management said.

His father who is an old student was asked to take him to the hospital.

He was reportedly taken home two weeks ago by the parents who live in Suhum but died three days ago at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

At a Board meeting held on Friday, the matter was probed by the members of the board with both the headmaster and housemaster debriefed by the board on the matter.

