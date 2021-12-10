An internet cafe attendant has sent a word of caution to a lady who recently wrote the WASSCE

He asked her to evict herself from her dad's house because he was quite angry after checking her results

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) released the WASSCE results some days ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A concerned internet cafe attendant has advised a young lady who sat for the West Africa Secondary Schools Certificate Examination after her results were checked.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the worried cafe attendant sent a voice note to the lady on WhatsApp.

According to him, her dad came to his cafe to check the WASSCE results which were recently released and they were nothing to write home about.

Photo of WASSCE result slip. Source: Instagram/Fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The cafe attendant even admitted that the results had taken even him by surprise and was worried at how the dad took it.

He went on to say that the results were so bad that he had a hard time trying not to burst out into uncontrollable laughter.

The cafe attendant added that the dad of the senior high school graduate left the cafe quite angry over the results his daughter had pulled.

Out of concern, the cafe attendant asked the young lady who is believed to be called Glenda to move out of her dad's house.

He jokingly asked the lady to seek the intervention of Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Dampare so he can beg the dad on her behalf.

Yaw Tog WASSCE Results: Rapper Reacts As His Friend Leaks Slip Online

Meanwhile, teen rapper Yaw Tog, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has reacted to a trending photo a WASSCE result slip purported to be his.

The supposed WASSCE result slip of Yaw Tog was shared by a Twitter user, @Quophieparadise, who indicated that he and Tog had done it.

The slip had the rapper's image of him in a school uniform. Among the subjects on the slip were Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Geography, and Government.

The slip suggests Yaw Tog scored C4, C5, C4, C4 respectively in the above-mentioned subjects.

Source: Yen