A Ghanaian teacher, Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, has returned GHc6,000 to the rightful owner

She found the cash in a Ghana Must Go bag that contained donated items meant for charity

Madina has been celebrated by the owner, who has described her as an honest lady

A kind-hearted Ghanaian teacher, Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, has proven that there are still good people out there after returning GHc6,000 to the rightful owner.

Madina, a teacher at the Diamond State Academy at Atimatim-Maase in Kumasi, found the money in a pocket of one of the items she had received for an orphanage.

In a Facebook video, one Kwesi Asiamah recounts that the money was sent to him to pay the school fees of some children. He indicated that the people who handed over the items to Madina unknowingly left the cash in them.

The honest lady, who was en route to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, returned the money after she spotted it.

Kwesi Asiamah heaped praises on Madina for showing that there are still people with conscience ready to stand for or do what is right.

Ghanaian Teacher Uses Own Money to Buy Materials for Poor Students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Madina Adutwumwaa Asare has committed her life to ensuring children love school.

The young female teacher uses part of her free time to raise money to provide for the overlooked and underprivileged at the school.

Popularly known as teacher Ewurama, she has been impacting the lives of her pupils in her own special way. She is a true standard-bearer.

Pulse Ghana reports that she raised over GHc4500 to pay the fees for the children because their parents lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

