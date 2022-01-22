The Minister of Education has directed that the academic calendar for kindergarten to junior school be reverted to the trimester system

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum's directive was contained in a statement issued on Friday, January 21

A previous instruction called for the public schools' calendar to be based on the semester system

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has directed that the academic calendar for kindergarten to junior high school (JHS) be reverted to the trimester system.

It may be recalled that the Ministerial Committee on School Calendar released a new calendar for the current academic year, indicating that kindergarten and JHS were to be based on the semester system.

Following the directive, the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Thursday, January 13, announced new dates for the reopening of public schools from kindergarten to JHS.

Unions kick against policy

The various unions representing the interests of teachers, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), kicked against the policy.

The unions found both the pronouncement and the document offensive, citing the lack of broader consultation.

New directive

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education on Friday, January 21, said that ''after further consultation on the issue, the Honourable Minister for Education has directed that the calendar for kindergarten to Junior High School for the current academic year should revert to the Trimester system.''

Thus, the first term will run for 12 weeks from Tuesday, January 18 to Thursday, April 14, followed by almost three weeks of vacation before the second term, which begins from Tuesday, May 10 till Thursday, August 18.

The final term begins from Tuesday, September 13 to Thursday, December 22.

Read the statement below:

