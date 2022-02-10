A young man has recently resorted to netizens to open up about an expensive vehicle he gifted his mother

In the post on Twitter, @NdileMthiya shared how excited his mother was upon receiving her Nissan 4x4 car

Many who saw the post took to the comments section to applaud the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A grateful son has recently taken to social media to share the news of purchasing an expensive car for his mother.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @NdileMthiyane saw the excited mother standing infront of her white coloured Nissan 4x4 car with a big smile on her face.

Mother and son Photo credit: fstop123/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@NdileMthiyane shared the photo with the caption;

I think mommy liked her surprise…

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many who saw the post had a lot of nice things to say.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 70,000 likes with over 350 quote tweets with 3,974 retweets.

Some of the over 480 comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@SJ_valama commented:

I tried this, worked super hard for my mom to have a car as her surprise. But last November, she passed away and didn't live to see this. My heart still bleeds. She was & is still my ROCK. ur mom should be very very very proud. she's got great kids. Well-done to you.

@zulupilotgirl wrote:

And you can tell she's one of those moms that REALLY appreciate izinto!

From @GasWolf1:

I Won't Rest Until I Do This For My Mom. Am Happy For Brother

@viewsdey replied:

Doing so for my mom soon

@elgato_Rojo24 commented:

May God always shield and prosper you. Amen!

From @Sir6rian:

I'm proud of you brother that's how it's supposed to be. I'm Not Resting Until I Do This For My Mom As Well.

Woman Gifts Mum Car on Christmas Eve: "She Made Many Sacrifices"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young woman celebrated achieving her dream of buying her mother a car.

Hodiah Chepchirchir could not help but thank God after handing over the keys of the Honda Fit to her mum. According to the businesswoman, she earnestly prayed for the car.

She also posted photos handing over the vehicle, and her mother was seen crying tears of joy.

“God has been faithful. At the start of the year my biggest prayer was to get my mum Miriam Mimi a car around her birthday which is 29th December and God has done it for us,” she wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh