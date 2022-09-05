Renowned media journalist at CitiFM, Caleb Kudah, has inspired many people on social media after he changed the story of a street hawker

Through the Cartier Scholar initiative, he was able to aid the lady who was an Aboloo seller to gain admission into Ashesi University

The story has melted many hearts on social media as many wish her well on the incredible new chapter of her life at Ashesi

Producer and media personality, Caleb Kudah, has done a phenomenal job in changing the story of a street hawker into an inspiring one.

Caleb Kudah and Aboloo seller. Photo Source: @CalebKudah

Source: Twitter

Through the Cartier Scholar initiative, the young lady who used to sell Aboloo on the streets of Sogakofe has made it to Ashesi.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Caleb posted before and after photos of the beautiful young lady. There was one photo when she was a hawker and another when she moved into her hostel at Ashesi University.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Captioning the post with a selfie of himself and two other friends, Caleb gave thanks to God for turning a new leaf in the young lady's life for her to further her education at one of the well-respected universities in Ghana.

He wrote,

Today is move-in day at @Ashesi ! And we moved in, in style. To God be the glory!! Full story to unfold soon, from selling abolo at Sogakofe barrier to a Cartier Scholar at Ashesi! Glory be to God!

Many netizens react to the inspiring story of the Aboloo Seller

@kwazibruce:

It's great she went to Ashesi. Her chance of progression is very high.

@CalebKudah:

Great work. God bless you for your work and and the sponsors. I wish her all the best and hope she finds purpose and interest in engineering....

@Manyobi_Nene:

After 4 years, may the story be greater!

@kwazibruce:

Journalism with impact!

@Kay30Thirty:

This is inspiring. Hope to meet her on campus someday. God be with her

@Aku_viManna:

Beautiful. I'm glad she finally decided on Ashesi. Bless you @CalebKudah

@_aakolly:

Wish her all the best! She go spoil there!

