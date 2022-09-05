General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM Nana Aba Anamoah has been left speechless after a video of a little girl went viral

In the video, the little girl expressed her utmost admiration for Nana Aba and even named herself after her by adding little

The video has melted many hearts on social media, with some admiring the little girl's confidence and eloquence

A little girl has gotten many falling in love with her after a video was recorded by her parent as she expressed her admiration for celebrated media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Little Nana Aba. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted on the official Instagram page of Nana Aba Anamoah, she was dressed officially. She had on a black pleated skirt and a long sleeve white shirt.

She specked her look with a black suit, a black bow tie, and a pair of sparkling silver sandals. Her hair was neatly braided and styled with colourful ribbons.

She spoke with so much confidence and vigour, which impressed many people with the little girl. In the video, she said,

Ladies and gentlemen, I am Little Nana Aba, and I am a Journalist.

Her words touched Nana Aba such that upon seeing the video, she screen-recorded it and shared it on her officially verified Instagram page. She reacted by saying,

Bless her ❤️❤️❤️

Many Netizens react to video

adwoaloudgh:

Nny3 Journalist ketewa

celeb_friend:

May it comes true IJN.

obaahemaa_akyere:

you are little Nana Aba ampa.

perikelyn:

The suit alone

nana_akua_addai:

Awwwww

adepapeprah:

Aka swag

khwseiberry:

Indeed

