A pregnant candidate returned to write her exam in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Ghana after delivering a bouncy baby girl.

The 17-year-old pupil reportedly went into labour while writing the exam at the Kechibi M/A R/C centre on Tuesday, October 18.

Joy News reports that she was rushed to a clinic in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, but was referred to Nkwanta Municipal Hospital.

The teenager gave birth to a baby girl at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday and returned to finish her papers. YEN.com.gh gathers that reporters learned the nursing mother had returned to the centre to continue her exams when they visited the centre on Wednesday, October 19.

In an interview with Adom News, the new mother said she was healthy to be able to write the remaining exam papers, saying she wanted to pass and pursue her senior high school education, said Joy News.

The baby is being monitored by nurses at the Nkwanta South facility to ensure she is healthy.

Mother returns to sit for exams 30 minutes after giving birth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an 18-year-old student who was rushed to hospital from an exam hall had disclosed in an interview that she went back to complete her tests just 30 minutes after giving birth to a healthy baby.

"I decided for myself that I wanted to complete my baccalaureate," Fatoumata Kourouma says. She had turned up at the exam hall, in the Guinean town of Mamou, but staff sent her to hospital.

"I'd started having stomach pains on Monday night but didn't know I was going to give birth," she said in an interview.

