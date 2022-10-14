Chachere, an inspiring young lady, has become the only Black captain at CommutAir and the first to fly the ERJ-145 jet

In a LinkedIn post, a man named James Moore announced Chachere's accomplishment as he lauded her

His post, which had garnered over 140 000 likes and more than 6 000 comments at the time of this publication, gained massive compliments

She made history. A young lady has made her family super proud as she became the only Black captain at CommutAir in the United States of America and the first to fly the ERJ-145 jet.

Photo of Chachere and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: James Moore (LinkedIn)/Carol Yepes.

Source: UGC

Chachere attained the milestone after her elevation from an officer to a captain, making double history.

Announcing Chachere's trailblazing accomplishment

In a LinkedIn post, a man named James Moore celebrated the brilliant trailblazer for making their family proud.

''Congratulations to our daughter Chachere who has been upgraded from 1st Officer to Captain! She is the only black female Captain at CommutAir and the first to fly the ERJ-145 jet. Congratulation, Chachere!'' he said.

James Moore elicited sweet compliments from netizens as his post went viral, receiving more than 140 000 likes, over 6 000 comments, and more than 600 shares at the time of this publication.

Read how people reacted below:

Cynthia Lewis said:

Oh my goodness! Congratulations to you, Chachere. I couldn't be happier for you and your daughter's wonderful accomplishments if it were my child. May God continue to bless and keep her always. Again Congratulations!

James Moore replied:

Thank you for your kind comments, Cynthia.

Bushra Ali commented:

Huge congratulations James Moore, CSCP, PMP, CCMC no doubt you must be immensely proud.

Wayne Johnson II commented:

Congratulations James! Proud Father Moment for sure!

Carol Silverstein posted:

Congratulations. That is awesome.

Roxanne Allicock-Blair said:

Awesome congratulations.

Glenville Huntington posted:

Great stuff, congrats.

Peterson Langat said:

Congrats, girl.

Ronald Faison commented:

Congratulations. Wow, that’s really dope.

Linda Adzo Dormekpor said:

Congratulations pretty.

Allan Johnson shared:

Congratulations, captain.

