Dennis Offei, a former student of KNUST has gained admission into Brunel University London in the UK

He announced his academic growth as he recalled his five-year journey as a Digital Media Executive with Joy FM in a Facebook post

Several netizens have posted compliments to congratulate him, and YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dennis Offei, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has gained admission into Brunel University London in the UK.

Announcing the academic milestone on social media, he recalled his five-year journey as a Digital Media Executive.

Per Offei, he studied Bsc Metallurgical Engineering at KNUST and proceeded to work as an intern at Joy FM, then completed his national service, before his first employment with the same company under Multimedia Group Limited.

Photos of Dennis Offei. Credit: Dennis Offei.

Source: Facebook

Dennis Offei's work at Joy FM

''From managing Multimedia Group's social media pages to creating content for social media and also helping with radio and TV productions.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''I'm happy to announce that I have started a new phase of my life in a completely different country and university. I got admission to one of the top-ranked universities in London, Brunel University London,'' he posted with photos.

Studying at Brunel University London

Offei is studying MSc. in Business Intelligence and Digital Marketing at the prestigious university.

''I hope the knowledge I will gain during this period of my studies will help change the Digital space in the world. Excited about this new chapter! Thank you to all who helped me along the way,'' he said.

Netizens have posted compliments to congratulate him. YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below and the images here.

Ohene Chereh Gabby Junior posted:

Congratulations, menua fairboy.

Qwaku Manu commented:

Congratulations, bro.

Kwesi Ben commented:

Nice one, group member. Heheheh. Best wishes!

Samuel AD said:

Dennis! Keep polishing. More vim on your new journey.

Pheephi Baiden commented:

Congratulations bro!

Nana Kojo Agyemang Prempeh posted:

Congrats, bro.

George Sarpong said:

Congratulations, bro.

Amoaning Benjamin commented:

Congratulations. Go higher.

Elorm Wemegah commented:

Congratulations, Dennis Offei. Best wishes for this chapter.

Cmens Multimedia said:

Blood, go high we all get your back.

Oheneba Kwasi Sarfo Amoako posted:

Congratulations, bro.

Bell Mensah said:

Congratulations, Dennis!

Yaw Gyamfi Appiah posted:

Congratulations, Kwasi. The sky is your limit. Keep shining!

Emefa Apawu commented:

God bless and guide you, my darling.

Kwasi Ankamah Mintah said:

Happy for you bro. The fair man is in the land of the fairs now.

Ghana Bar: 2 Brilliant Male Nurses Become Lawyers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that five nurses became lawyers at a ceremony on Friday that saw more than 800 students officially admitted to the legal profession by the General Legal Council.

The nurses comprised three females and two males who officially became lawyers on November 11. The three nurses are mental health nurse at Pantang NTC, Edwina Ankoma Sey Esq, Hamidatu Seidu Esq with Jirapa NTC, Jemilatu Mahama Esq at the Tamale NMTC, and midwife Jenepha Saratu Esq at Cape Coast NMTC.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, celebrated their milestones in a congratulatory message on Facebook. The establishment also shared images of the two male nurses on Twitter to congratulate them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh