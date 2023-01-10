Ghana’s premier University has suspended four (4) JCR executives of the Commonwealth Hall

The four are said to have breached the University of Ghana’s student code of conduct

They have thus been suspended from the tertiary institution for three (3) academic years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The University of Ghana has suspended some four (4) former Junior Common Room (JCR) executives of the Commonwealth Hall.

Paul Anim Inkoom, President; Bright Gati, Vice President; Daniel Kofi Boakye, Secretary; and Daniel Odoi Nyarko, Treasurer, were the four former executives who were found guilty of violating the university's student code of conduct.

A statue at the entrance to the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana Image Credit: @commonwealthhall01

Source: Facebook

4 Former JCR Executives Of Commonwealth Hall Suspended For 3 Academic Years

They were each placed on academic suspension for three years in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the University's statutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to information on the university website and a declaration signed by the registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, the former executives organized JCR meetings in the Commonwealth Hall on August 18 and 19, 2022, during which several false and defamatory claims about top university officials were made.

“These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against senior officers of the University, which brought the Offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs and the University as a whole into disrepute."

University Of Ghana Cautions Students Against Breaching Student's Code Of Conduct

The statement went on to say that a formal complaint had been made against the affected students and that following a hearing by the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members, a prima facie case of misconduct had been made against them.

The statement also entreated University students to familiarize themselves with the legislation and student regulations, which are available on the university website, as breaking the law in the future will result in harsher penalties.

Accra High Court Injuncts University Of Ghana From Rolling Out New Residential Policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has been injuncted from rolling out a new residential policy.

All continuing male students from the University's Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls are affected by the policy, which has generated a great deal of controversy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh