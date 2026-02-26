The extended family of the late Daddy Lumba has given Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu a two-week ultimatum to appear before them

After the family met to discuss issues, a spokesperson said they agreed to meet him over the late artist's funeral management

Ghanaians on social media who saw the videos thronged the comments section to share their reactions to the family's deadline

The family of highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has given the Abuasuapanin a two-week ultimatum to appear before them and provide all details about the late musician's final resting place.

The extended family gave this ultimatum when they met at Paakoso in the Ashanti Region, regarding the attitude of the family head, Kofi Owusu, following Daddy Lumba's passing.

In a video, they accused Abusuapanin Tupac of bringing the family into disrepute through his actions and inactions.

The women in the family, who are the 'kingmakers', said they want the family head to be replaced because he is not leading as they expect.

Addressing the gathering, Rev George Agyemang, a family member, stated that the family head had until March 11, 2026, to appear before them and answer questions.

"Abusuapanin has two weeks in which to appear before us to answer questions. These include the burial place of Daddy Lumba, the appointed heir for Daddy Lumba, and the account of the funeral he organised. There are more demands, but these are the top three.

"The ultimatum starts from today [February 25, 2026] and would elapse on March 11, 2026. If he does not show up within the stated time frame, we will remove him as family head," Rev George Agyemang concluded.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's family summoning Abusuapanin

Abusuapanin takes singer’s body from morgue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been spotted at the premises of the Transition Funeral Homes, where the late singer's body was kept after the court ruled that his funeral would go ahead.

He expressed relief and satisfaction following a significant court ruling in his favour, with some social media users reacting to the footage of the late musician's family head as he invited Ghanaians to the funeral on December 13, 2025.

