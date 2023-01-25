39 students of the Krobea Asante Technical Institute in the Ashanti Region have been remanded

The students have been charged with vandalism and will spend one week in custody

The suspects on Sunday, January 22, 2023, went on a violent protest and destroyed six vehicles and other school property over poor examination results

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute who went on a rampage during last Sunday’s disturbances have been remanded in juvenile custody.

The thirty-nine (39) students of the school were accused of involvement in the vandalism to school property that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The students of Krobea Asante Technical Institute being bused to court and one of the vandalised property Image Credit: ARCC-Public Relations Office

Source: Facebook

Asokore Mampong Court Denies 39 Students Of Krobea Asante Bail

Appearing before the court presided over by His Worship Samuel Buaben Quansah, the suspects were denied a bail request by their counsel who argued they were juveniles and young offenders.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Asokore Mampong District Court which remanded the students in custody charged them with conspiracy to commit a crime, causing unlawful damage, and stealing.

A total of 39 accused persons were arraigned before the court with 27 of them being juveniles and 12 being young offenders.

Students Of Krobea Asante On Rampage Destroy School Property

According to the facts of the case, as presented by the Head of Legal and Prosecution at Ashanti Regional Police Command, ACP Kofi Blagodzie, the police had a distress call after midnight on Sunday.

The students went on a violent protest and destroyed six vehicles and other school property over poor examination results.

The police in responding to a distress call was pelted with stones. A reinforcement which was called in managed to quell the situation and bring it under control.

Students Who Attack Teachers And Destroy School Properties Should Be Arrested - GNAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in August 2020 following a wave of vandalism and attacks by final-year students sitting for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), including launching attacks on invigilators and school authorities, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) called for decisive action.

GNAT in a bid to put an end to all these acts of indiscipline displayed by the students called on authorities to arrest students who perpetrate violence against its members.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh