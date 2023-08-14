Over 600 students of Kumasi Technical University have been forced to defer their examinations for failing to meet registration deadlines despite four extensions

The University has dismissed earlier media reports that it sacked over 2,000 students from the school for not paying their exams registration fees on time

However, some students feel the decision by the school is harsh and blame the current economic hardship for their inability to register on time

Some 648 students of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) have been compelled to defer their second-semester examinations for not paying their registration fees on time.

According to the school, the affected students failed to meet examination registration deadlines after at least four postponements

“The deadline for students to register was originally May 29, 2023, but it was extended to June 5, July 9, and July 28," the university explained in a press release.

Students still failed to register after another extension

The university explained that even after the Students’ Representative Council (SRC)'s plea for yet another extension was granted, students failed to register for their second-semester courses.

"Despite the Executives of the SRC setting a deadline of 3rd August 2023, the University added a human face and formally ended course registration for students on 7th August 2023, when even the End-of-Second-Semester Examination had begun. After these many concessions, there are still 648 students who have not registered," the school explained.

The school debunked media reports that as many as 2,000 had been sacked.

Affected students say the school should have been a bit more lenient

Some of the affected students who spoke to the media say the decision to end the registration and compelled them to defer their second-semester exams was harsh.

One student told the Daily Graphic that he could not meet the registration deadline because of the economic conditions.

"We know we have erred but, they should temper justice with mercy. The economic situation would not allow us to meet the deadline. We want to write the exams now," Adofo Silas Denkyira pleaded.

Despite the brouhaha on campus over the issue, the school says its decision to close the registration for the second-semester examination remains in place.

