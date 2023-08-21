Ghanaian Jacqueline Antwi-Danso has received her Astronomy PhD from Texas A&M University in the US

She bagged the doctoral degree a decade after relocating from Ghana to achieve her goal of becoming an astronomer

After basking in the academic bliss on Twitter, netizens who took to her comment section showered her with compliments

A driven Ghanaian lady, Jacqueline Antwi-Danso, has graduated with a doctoral degree in Astronomy from Texas A&M University in the United States of America.

This achievement comes ten years after she relocated from Ghana to pursue her dream of becoming an astronomer.

Antwi-Danso celebrates the achievement

Her hard work has paid off after staying committed to her goal. She recently bagged a PhD in the field. Antwi-Danso took to her Twitter account to celebrate her academic achievement.

"10 years ago, I left Ghana to pursue my astronomer dream. Last weekend, I graduated with my PhD in Astronomy from @TAMU.

"What an incredible journey this has been, enabled by the grace of God, my amazing advisor and collaborators, and supportive community," she posted.

More than 50,000 people have seen her post after she accentuated the accomplishment online.

Read her full post below:

Reactions to Jacqueline Antwi-Danso's achievement

Since announcing her milestone, many have been posting compliments of congratulations.

