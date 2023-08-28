Kalere Khanja Edgecombe, a 25-year-old woman, has celebrated receiving her doctoral degree at a young age

The high-achieving PhD holder posted her extraordinary achievements on Facebook and credited God

Since going viral with nearly 9,000 shares, over 18,000 people have reacted, and more than 100 people have celebrated her with uplifting remarks

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady named Karlere Khanja Edgecombe celebrated attaining her doctoral degree at 25. She posted her remarkable accomplishments on Facebook.

Edgecombe disclosed that she completed high school at age 15 before earning her first bachelor's degree at 19.

Black lady Khanja Edgecombe bags PhD at 25. Photo credit: Khanja Edgecombe.

Source: Facebook

"Second bachelor's degree at 23. Dr Kalere Khanja Edgecombe at 25,'' she posted on Facebook on July 17.

Edgecombe credits God

The young doctor disclosed that the journey to achieving the milestone took her a decade, attributing her success to God.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''A journey of 10 years, 2013-2023. Lord, I am grateful. Thank you,'' she said.

Read her post below:

Black lady earns PhD at 25. Photo credit: Khanja Edgecombe.

Source: Facebook

People celebrate Dr Kalere Khanja Edgecombe's achievement

Her Facebook post has since gone viral and garnered reactions. It received nearly 9,000 shares and over 100 comments.

Juliette Hinsey commented:

Congratulations, cuz.

Leoma Rolle-Roberts posted:

Congratulations.

Shanell Canacho said:

Congratulations, beautiful. Well done, cuz.

Dorinda Marshall commented:

Congratulations, love.

Daphne Morris said:

Awesome, cuz. May God continue to prosper you. Congratulations.

Colina Thompson posted:

Congratulations.

Hakeem Russell said:

Congratulations.

Linda Evans reacted:

Congratulations, Doctor Edgecombe. Blessings upon blessings and greatness upon greatness await you.

Nakara Bullard mentioned:

Congratulations Kaleere!

Rozena Parker said:

Beautiful, congratulations.

Erica Martin posted:

Congratulations, hun continue to shine.

Kristen Tramain Taylor said:

Congrats, hun.

Bridgette Cleo Rolle said:

Congratulations, hun.

Brendia White commented:

Congratulations, hun. All the best.

Kelly Neely reacted:

Doctor Edgecombe, you have done exceptionally well. I know you're mom is very proud of you. Continue to do well. The journey has just begun. We have a doctor in the house, and again, I must say congratulations to Miss Cynthia McKenzie on a job well done. As a mother, she has groomed and shaped you in every shape and form. She has certainly burned the midnight oil. You have an excellent mum. Blessings.

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Distance Education

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best-graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduates of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh