A driven Ghanaian man, Dr Bashiru Nabubie, has bagged a Mathematics and Statistics PhD from Curtin University in Australia

The former KNUST student recalls the childhood and teenhood difficulties he overcame on his path to the academic feat

After making public the achievement on Facebook, people have posted congratulations to celebrate him

A determined Ghanaian man, Dr Bashiru Nabubie, has graduated with a doctoral degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Curtin University in Australia.

Dr Nabubie defeated mountains of childhood and teenhood inadequacies to achieve the milestone.

Overcoming the challenges

According to him, he received early education at Lambussie LA Primary School in Ghana's Upper West Region before heading to Lambussie Junior Secondary School.

Nabubie, however, could not write his name and had to return to repeat primary six at the 5th Battalion Primary School in Burma Camp.

Despite all odds, he remained committed to his education and has obtained a PhD!

''Today, through diligent effort, determination, resilience and prayers,[I have] graduated with a PhD in Mathematics and Statistics, specialising in Financial Mathematics, from Curtin University in Australia.

''The journey towards obtaining this PhD has been a profoundly humbling experience,'' a Facebook message read.

He extended a heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported him throughout the endeavour, particularly his wife, Dr Esther Nabubie.

Dr Nabubie studied Computer Iliteracy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and subsequently received a Financial Engineering master's degree from Mälardalen University, Sweden.

Ghanaians react to the post

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments.

