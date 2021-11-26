Prof Rosemond Boohene has been appointed as the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

Her appointment followed a special meeting by the university's Governing Council on Wednesday, November 24

She will begin her new role on January 1, 2022

Prof Rosemond Boohene has been appointed as the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) by the university's Governing Council.

The decision to make her the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor was arrived at following a meeting by the Council on Wednesday, November 24.

A statement issued by the establishment said her appointment will take effect from January 1, 2022, as she takes over from the incumbent Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dora Edu-Buandoh, whose term of office will expire on December 31, 2021.

Prof Rosemond Boohene Appointed as New Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UCC Photo credit: UCC

Source: UGC

Current role

Prof Boohene is the Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development at the School of Business of the University of Cape Coast. She has served the institution for the past 24 years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Education

Prof Boohene earned her PhD from the University of New England, Armidale, Australia, MCom (Accounting), and PDipCom (Accounting) from the University of Otago, New Zealand.

She also studied at the Galilee College, Israel and Open Polytechnic, New Zealand, qualifying with a Diploma in SME’s Management and Development and Certificate in Facilitating and Designing E-Learning (Level 5), respectively.

She graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) and a Diploma in Education. Professor Boohene is a German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) alumna.

Prof Nana Amfo is First Female Substantive Vice-Chancellor of UG

Meanwhile, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has become the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

The renowned Ghanaian Linguistics professor was appointed by the Governing Council of the prestigious university.

The appointment takes effect from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, making her the first woman to occupy the position since the institution was established in 1948.

Source: Yen.com.gh