A young man has thanked a kind-hearted woman who supported him on his quest to become a medical doctor

Afia Akoto paid the young man's first-year medical school fees and also helped secure a scholarship for him

Many people who saw the post thanked Afia Akoto for supporting the young man through medical school

Daniel Osei Badu, a young man who recently graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Medical School, has expressed gratitude to Afia Akoto, a member of the NPP and an aspiring MP, for the immense role she played in his journey to become a medical doctor.

The 2017 NSMQ winner with Prempeh College sent an appreciation message to his benefactor for paying her first-year fees and for helping him secure a scholarship.

"Please I wanted to express my appreciation and gratitude for the support you gave me when I started my 6 year journey in medical school. Today God has brought it to a perfect end and it wouldn't have been possible if not for your kindness. I pray that God continues to bless you and elevate you and may His grace be abundant on you in all that you do. Thank you Madam Afia Akoto", his message to the aspiring MP read.

For her part, Afia Akoto, in a Facebook post, also expressed delight that she was able to offer help to Daniel so his dream of becoming a medical doctor would be realized.

"My best news this morning, is that years ago this young guy was part of the team that won the Brillant Science and Maths Quiz for Prempeh College and he left school with the best grades yet almost missed going to University. I paid for his first year, and worked to get him a scholarship later, and also supported him monthly through uni. Today my son sent me this... My Joy has no bounds. I haven't even met him in person before nor his mother who is a single mother. I love to put smiles on faces that can't reward me. I serve from a place of love".

The post had gathered over 1000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Afia Akoto

Many people who saw the post showered praises on Afia Akoto for her benevolence.

Blessed Apoasaan stated:

May God continue to bless you so you can be a blessing to many

Abenaa Yaago Martinson added:

You have always had a good heart.May God continue to bless you and make his face shine upon you.You haven't seen anything yet.

Kofi Dagaati wrote:

We who know you know you very well. I’m not surprised at all. My prayer for you always is long life and good health, as for the good and kind heart you got it in abundance.

Abugiss NSMQ star becomes doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, an old student of Aburi Girls' Senior High School, has been celebrated after she successfully graduated from Medical School.

Rachel Amaning Kwarteng was part of the 2017 NSMQ team for Aburi Girls SHS.

She was also adjudged the best overall student in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

