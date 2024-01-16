Benedict Partey Dortey, a representative of PRESEC, Legon, at the 2023 NSMQ, has gained admission to the University of Ghana Medical School

The student who scored 8As in the WASSCE emerged victorious with PRESEC in the NSMQ, securing their eighth win with 40 points

Another PRESEC contestant, Selinam Kofi Mortey, also scored 8As in the WASSCE, but his current educational pursuit is undisclosed

One of the representatives of PRESEC, Legon, at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Benedict Partey Dortey, has gained admission to the University of Ghana Medical School.

Benedict, who scored 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), will study medicine.

On October 31, 2023, PRESEC won the 2023 (NSMQ) for the eighth time. It was also the second time the school had won the back-to-back competition.

PRESEC's NSMQ star, Benedict Partey Dortey scored 8As in 2023 WASSCE Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

At the end of the competition, PRESEC won 40 points, while Achimota and Opoku Ware followed with 28 and 23 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other PRESEC contestant, Selinam Kofi Mortey, also scored 8As in the WASSCE. It is currently unknown which school he attends or what he is doing after his secondary school education.

NSMQ Brainiac For OWASS Gains Admission To Study Electrical Engineering At University

Meanwhile, Forson Franklyn, a standout in the 2023 NSMQ for Opoku Ware School, has secured admission to study electrical engineering at KNUST.

He was crucial in leading Opoku Ware to the contest's grand finale.

Franklyn's academic achievement is celebrated in new photos shared on Twitter by VOICE of KNUST.

Boys Who Wrote WASSCE Exams In The Same SHS Become Doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user FestusLivingst1 said they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh