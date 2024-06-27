Wesley Girls Senior High School beat four schools to emerge winners at the Central Regional NSMQ contest

Gey Hey left students from Obiri Yeboah SHS, University Practice, and others weeping at the end of the contest

Netizens who saw the post congratulated Wey Gey Hey for their remarkable performance while wishing the other schools better luck

Wesley Girls' Senior High School (Wey Gey Hey) proved their worth at the Central Regional contest of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition by defeating four schools and emerging winners.

Wey Gey Hey competed against University Practice, Breman Asikuma SHS, and Obiri Yeboah SHS in the Wednesday, June 26, 2024, contest.

At the end of the race, Wesley Girls' High School amassed 34 points, while University Practice SHS secured 31 points.

Breman Asikuma SHS secured 16 points, while Obiri Yeboah SHS secured 14 points.

Mood after the contest between Gey Hey and the other schools

It was a sight to behold when Wesley Girls SHS defeated their contenders at the competition grounds.

While some students rejoiced over their school's victory, others were left heartbroken over their defeat.

Netizens praise Wesley Girls

Netizens who saw the post were proud of Wesley Girls and took to the comment section to congratulate the school on its victory.

@Ci Ta wrote:

"Congratulations my ladies."

@Florence Antwi-Boasiako wrote:

"Congratulations my people."

@Darlington Bless Davor wrote:

"With the way Ghana National College is performing I won't be surprised if they win the regional champions this year."

@Gladys Ama Anane wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Fiko Blinks wrote:

"University Practice did well .......what a race."

@Michael Pey wrote:

"Wesley girls are the best. Congratulations."

@Jahwill Julius De Morgan wrote:

"Kudos Wesley Girls'."

