Parliament's Education Committee has announced that some service personnel will be deployed to The Gambia

The initiative is part of the National Service Authority's strategy to expand its reach internationally

The project which would be funded by the World Bank would see only personnel with teaching skills deployed to the Gambia

Parliament’s Education Committee has revealed a plan to deploy National Service personnel to The Gambia.

The deployment is possible because of the passage of the National Service Authority Bill 2024 which allows service personnel to be sent overseas on an exchange programme.

The initiative is an agreement between the National Service Authority, The Gambia and the World Bank.

According to Parliament’s Education Committee, the initiative is a collaboration between the Gambian government and the National Service Authority with funding support from the World Bank.

The National Service Authority would be deploying personnel with training in teaching to go and teach in the The Gambia for the duration of their national service term.

In an interview with CitiNews on Friday, July 12, 2024, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking member on the committee explained that the World Bank would fund the project.

He said the Ghanaian government would not have to spend a dime on the project.

He said the decision to deploy service personnel to the Gambia was due to a request from the World Bank and The Gambia.

Nortsu-Kotoe noted that should the Gambia government or any other government decide to employ the service personnel permanently, personnel would be allowed to accept the employment should they deem it acceptable.

He said that would even reduce the unemployment rates in the country.

The Ranking Member further stated that National Service bill will also modify the age limit for the national service scheme.

This, he said, would see people above 40 years being allowed to enrol on the scheme if they so wish to.

National Service Authority’s 10-year policy plan

The scheme has a 10-year policy, which will inform strategic deployments of service personnel to foreign countries.

The scheme's Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, told Radio Univers that some of the countries in question are the US, the UK, and Nigeria.

The international deployment will involve collaboration with these countries.

“We have stayed local for too long. National service is a global concept, we are looking to integrate our processes with those of other countries, allowing for personnel exchanges," he explained.

Recent enrolments

YEN.com.gh reported that the scheme recently released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enrol.

The NSS management announced a new directive: prospective service personnel are expected to pay an enrollment fee of GH¢40 at ADB bank or GH¢41 using MTN momo.

The Media Foundation for West Africa's Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, has described the directive as immoral and called for its scrapping.

