A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has sued to halt the extension of the university’s Vice-Chancellor

One Kofi Clement Ohene Asare claimed the renewal of the Vice Chancellor’s term was in violation of the university’s regulations

The school renewed Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term on June 20

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sued to halt the extension of Professor Akosua Dickson’s term as the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

In his suit on July 16, Kofi Clement Ohene Asare, the man suing, claimed that the renewal of the Vice-Chancellor’s term violated the university’s regulations.

A KNUST old boy is suing to halt the extension of Prof Rita Akosua Dickson's tenure as Vice-Chancellor. Source: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Source: Facebook

He argued that the school did not engage a search committee to settle on a new Vice-Chancellor, as required when one's tenure lapses.

Citi News published the entire lawsuit, which details the concerns of the man suing. The first court hearing is set for July 30, according to KNUST Live.

The school renewed Prof Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term on June 20.

During a recent routine meeting, the University Council approved the Committee’s proposal to prolong her term for another two years, starting on August 1, 2024, and ending on July 31, 2026.

Prof Dickson's history-making appointment

History was made when Prof Dickson became the first woman to hold the position of Vice-Chancellor of the school on August 1, 2020.

Prof Dickson's teaching career at KNUST began in 2000 as a lecturer at the school's Department of Pharmacognosy. She lectured for three years before leaving for the UK to pursue a PhD at Kings’ College London.

Prof Dickson returned to teaching in 2007, and by 2009, she had been promoted to senior lecturer and then to associate professor of pharmacognosy in 2014.

Since then, she has served as the Head of the Department of Pharmacognosy, Vice Dean, and eventually Dean of the Faculty. This made her the first woman in the faculty's history to be appointed as a dean.

Prof Dickson's record of 'firsts' continued when she became KNUST's first female Pro-Vice-Chancellor in October 2018.

KNUST student designs hostel booking app

YEN.com.gh also reported that a KNUST student, Charles Frimpong, designed a mobile application for booking hostels.

Frimpong believes the app would help ease the burdens of KNUST students who are seeking accommodation.

He said the app would only be available to KNUST students for now but plans to extend it to other Ghanaian universities.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh