Stonebwoy's coursemate during his time at GIMPA has gone public on the academic prowess of the musician

In a video, she said the musician was brilliant and was always present in class during lectures

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared their views about Stonebwoy's academic achievements

The former SRC Women's Commissioner at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has triggered reactions online after she opened up about being coursemates with a Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy.

On the YouTube page of DEK360Ghana, Princess Nyarko, speaking on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony held on July 26, 2024, rubbished the perception held by some that the Overlord hitmaker was a truant.

Setting the record straight, Princess Nyarko explained that Stonebwoy was very serious regarding academic work and took part in assignments and quizzes.

She also added that she was not starstruck seeing Stonebwoy at lectures since he was always present.

"He was always in class, he took part in assignments and quizzes, and he was an intelligent student", she said with a smile.

This clarity comes after Stonebwoy bagged a degree at GIMPA and joined other graduates for their certificates during the graduation ceremony.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comments on Stonebwoy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the academic milestone chalked by the Stonebwoy.

"Stonebwoy dey graduated alavanyor Shatta wale dey ground dey perform."

"You people sure say Stonebwoy pass this exams or ebi favor them do am because this man fi write new song put the answer booklet inside oo."

"Is it G wagon or the graduation, eh Ghana encourage the ordinary who did it the hard way."

"But, what is unfortunate about he getting a second class upper?."

Samini graduates from GIMPA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini also graduated from GIMPA in 2023.

The Linda crooner and former SRC President bagged 2nd Class Upper Honours in BSc. Project Management.

The musician took to social media to share news of his academic exploits with his followers.

