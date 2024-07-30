KNUST Hit With Another Suit To Stop Extension Of Vice-Chancellor Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s Tenure
- A second person has sued the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to halt the Vice-Chancellor's extension
- Isaac Mensah has also argued that the renewal of the Vice-Chancellor’s historic term in fact violated the university’s regulations
- The university renewed Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term on June 20 this year
Another person has sued to halt the extension of Professor Akosua Dickson’s term as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
This suit was initiated by Isaac Mensah, who is also arguing that renewing the Vice-Chancellor’s term violated the university’s regulations.
Citi News reported that Mensah also said in his suit that the extension was a 'clear breach of good reasoning'.
The first suit against the Vice-Chancellor's extension came from a KNUST graduate, Kofi Clement Ohene Asare.
Citi News also reported that the KNUST alum community has urged Asare to withdraw the injunction against Prof Dickson.
The association's global president said he was satisfied with Prof. Dickson’s term extension, indicating a commitment to support the university’s management in any decision that will promote the institution's activities.
Some university unions have also called for calm amid the legal dispute.
The university renewed Prof Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term on June 20.
During a recent routine meeting, the University Council approved the Committee’s proposal to prolong her term for another two years, starting on August 1, 2024, and ending on July 31, 2026.
Prof Dickson's history-making appointment
YEN.com.gh reported that history was made on August 1, 2020, when Prof Dickson became the first woman to hold the position of Vice-Chancellor of the school.
Her teaching career at KNUST began in 2000 as a lecturer at the school's Department of Pharmacognosy, before leaving to pursue a PhD at Kings’ College London.
Prof Dickson's record of 'firsts' continued when she became KNUST's first female Pro-Vice-Chancellor in October 2018, before then becoming its Vice-Chancellor.
