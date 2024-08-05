A fire broke out at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Prempeh II Library

Reports suggested that an electrical socket malfunction caused the incident on the evening of August 4

The Ghana Fire Service personnel dealt with the fire and evacuated students from the library building

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Prempeh II Library, causing a major fire scare.

Early reports have indicated that an electrical socket malfunction caused the fire on August 4.

The fire at the KNUST Prempeh II Library is said to have started from an electrical socket. Source: Ghana National Fire Service/Voice Of KNUST

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames and safely evacuated students from the library building.

Joy News reported that calm was quickly restored, and students returned to their studies in preparation for their upcoming second-semester examinations.

University X handle, Voice of KNUST, shared some videos of the commotion after the fire was detected. No casualties were reported.

KNUST SRC President-Elect Kane Nana Francis reminded students of fire safety measures and advised against overloading electrical sockets after the fire.

Recent fires that occurred at KNUST

This incident comes after a fire gutted a hostel serving students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The fire reportedly destroyed nine rooms, though no casualties were reported.

Some reports indicated the fire started in a single room before it quickly spread throughout the building.

The KNUST Students' Representative Council (SRC) temporarily accommodated the affected students at its hostel.

In a Twitter post, SRC president, Osei Yvonne Adobea, confirmed that no students had been injured in the fire and that affected individuals were safe.

"The SRC has arranged temporary accommodation for them at the SRC hostel. Students are urged to follow safety protocols, and thanks are extended to the KNUST Fire Department for their swift response. The SRC is committed to supporting those affected during this difficult time."

Concerns over KNUST hostel fees

YEN.com.gh has also previously reported that KNUST hostel fees have become a concern for patrons.

A notice circulated that fees, particularly in Brunei, have increased by more than GH¢1,000 per year.

Students complained about the new increment, venting frustration to management via social media.

