The 1999 year group of Prempeh College celebrated their 25th anniversary with a series of events targetted at boosting the College's development

As a way of giving back, the old boys donated a teacher's bungalow to support the teaching staff

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared on X were delighted and hailed the old boys for the gesture

Prempeh College was abuzz with excitement and nostalgia this past weekend as the 1999 year group returned to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The celebration was characterised by a series of activities that showcased the group's commitment to giving back to the school.

A post on the X platform @Amanfoɔ '12 said the festivities comprised mentorship sessions aimed at current students, where alumni shared their life experiences, professional journeys, and valuable insights to inspire the younger generation to strive for excellence and resilience.

The mentorship session was also a highlight because it provided a platform for meaningful interactions between past and present students.

Additionally, the atmosphere was charged with various fun games. These activities saw enthusiastic participation from both alumni and students. The games were a joyful reminder of the enduring bonds formed during their college years.

The grand donation of a newly constructed teachers’ bungalow, which was intended to support Prempeh College's teaching staff, climaxed the weekend's events.

Both teachers and students were delighted to have the Old boys return and give back to the school.

See the post below:

Prempeh College gets GH¢25,000 from Otumfuo's Foundation

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation had presented an amount of GH¢25,000 to Prempeh College.

A post cited by YEN.com.gh on the Foundation's Facebook page said the donation forms part of efforts to ensure that the school adequately prepares for its trip to the US to participate in the World Robotics Championships.

Prempeh College's Robotic Team also presented the trophies they won at the 2023 World Robotics Championship to the Chair of the Foundation, Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie -Adjei Woahene II.

Source: YEN.com.gh