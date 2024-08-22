The cabinet of Ghana has approved the implementation of a Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) programme to nurture gifted and talented children

The programme is geared towards learners with exceptional abilities, talents, and potential in areas such as high intelligence, creative thinking, superior talent in visual and performing arts, outstanding performance in athletics and mechanical skills, etc.

This proposal was submitted to the cabinet to fill a gap in Ghana’s educational system, which originally failed to highlight GATE education as a key strategy for socio-economic transformation.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the omission, if not corrected, could risk neglecting high-ability children with the potential to transform the nation.

When rolled out, the programme would be implemented in public and private schools.

Gifted children would be provided specialised services and activities beyond the standard curriculum to develop exceptional capabilities.

Dr Adutwum argues that challenging these children beyond the ordinary would unearth the best in them and foster the country's rapid socio-economic development.

He also stated that it would address inequalities in the country.

How would GATE be implemented?

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that the programme will be implemented by introducing career pathways and new courses in Sciences and Arts from junior high school to senior high school.

GATE will be implemented by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service (TVET) Service through the expertise of their special education divisions.

Meanwhile, rural, Zongo and disadvantaged communities will be key priorities in implementing the GATE programme.

The minister also disclosed that GATE would be initially implemented in yet-to-be-established schools, which would enrol 100 per cent GATE students.

Subsequently, students who qualify for GATE programmes in ordinary schools will also be enrolled in GATE programmes in their current schools so that they can receive the same experiences as those in GATE-designated schools.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) would develop the GATE pathways curriculum, instruction and assessment, guidelines for student selection, etc.

