Seven Labone Senior High School students were barred from participating in a 2024 WASSCE paper

The affected students have reportedly been late to the examination hall in prior papers

The school headteacher said the students had been thoroughly briefed on the exam’s rules and regulations

Seven students at Labone Senior High School were barred from participating in the WASSCE Social Studies paper on Monday, August 26, 2024, due to being late.

Citi News reported that this was the second time they arrived late for an examination.

Labone SHS' management says this is the second time the students were late to the exam. Source: Labone SHS

Source: Facebook

This update was discussed during the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour's visit to the school.

Headmistress of Labone SHS, Rejoice Akua Acorlor, expressed concern over the situation, noting that the students had been thoroughly briefed on the exam’s rules and regulations.

“After 1 hour 20 minutes, some students came in, and as per the briefing or the information from WAEC, we are not expected to let them; they’ve stayed too long.”

“If it was 20, 30 minutes, and they have tangible reasons, we would let them in. These were some of the students who wrote their visual art papers and they kept coming late."

A similar incident had happened at Osu Presby SHS in Accra. Fifteen students were almost barred from entering the examination hall after they arrived late for the Social Studies paper.

The practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE commenced at 1,000 centres nationwide on August 19.

The 2024 WASSCE group has 460,611 registered candidates (212,954 males and 247,657 females), and assurances about security measures were also given.

Mfantsiman student shows design for WASSCE practicals

YEN.com.gh reported that a student from Mfantsiman Girls SHS showcased her 2024 WASSCE practical work on her school campus.

In a video, the student modelled in an all-black dress with a detachable veil, which was later removed to give the dress another look.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, garnered over 14,000 views and 500 reactions. Students who offer clothing and textile courses exhibit their designs for colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh