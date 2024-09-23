The outgone head prefect of Nsein SHS has voiced his displeasure over the grading system used in SHS schools

He believes it is only fair that schools that are categorised have different grading systems to assess their students

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the comment of the young man

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An outgone head prefect of Nsein SHS has expressed concern regarding the categorisation of senior high schools.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of HighSchool Africa, the young man, who recently sat for the 2024 WASSCE, wondered why one grading system was used to measure student performance across different categories of schools.

The outgone head prefect of Nsein SHS questions why SHS categorised by GES are graded with the same marking scheme. Photo credit: @High Schools Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He questioned why one grading system is used for all students during the WASSCE when some schools are tagged as category A, which means they are better than others.

"If we are categorising the schools into category A, category B, category C, then why are we using the same marking scheme."

He opined that it was only fair that schools in each category are given separate grading since all schools are not considered to be at par with each other.

"If the category A schools have everything and the cateogory B schools lack those things yet they are still being graded equally, dont you think that is cheating," he asked the interviewer.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,800 views and 18 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nsein SHS head boy's comments

Netizens who took to the video's comment section shared diverse opinions, with many people agreeing with the Nsein SHS outgone prefect.

@Superiorlivenow commented:

"You got a big vision gosh, that's why it's taking a long time to get much support, but keep on, a big breakthrough will come."

@atonkrumah2201 reacted

"I have been talking about this some years back hmmm."

@wealthbank_09 commented:

"So it's all about hard work from both teachers and students together with the old students."

SHS student gifted GH¢1,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tricia, another student of Nsein SHS, was gifted GH¢1,000.

The donor gave her the money due to her eloquence and supported her opinion on the government's Free SHS policy.

The individual sent the money after Tricia’s take on free education at the senior high school level went viral.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh