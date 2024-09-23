WASSCE: Ex-Nsein Head Prefect Questions Why Category A And C SHS Are Graded With Same Marking Scheme
- The outgone head prefect of Nsein SHS has voiced his displeasure over the grading system used in SHS schools
- He believes it is only fair that schools that are categorised have different grading systems to assess their students
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the comment of the young man
An outgone head prefect of Nsein SHS has expressed concern regarding the categorisation of senior high schools.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of HighSchool Africa, the young man, who recently sat for the 2024 WASSCE, wondered why one grading system was used to measure student performance across different categories of schools.
He questioned why one grading system is used for all students during the WASSCE when some schools are tagged as category A, which means they are better than others.
"If we are categorising the schools into category A, category B, category C, then why are we using the same marking scheme."
He opined that it was only fair that schools in each category are given separate grading since all schools are not considered to be at par with each other.
"If the category A schools have everything and the cateogory B schools lack those things yet they are still being graded equally, dont you think that is cheating," he asked the interviewer.
At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,800 views and 18 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Nsein SHS head boy's comments
Netizens who took to the video's comment section shared diverse opinions, with many people agreeing with the Nsein SHS outgone prefect.
@Superiorlivenow commented:
"You got a big vision gosh, that's why it's taking a long time to get much support, but keep on, a big breakthrough will come."
@atonkrumah2201 reacted
"I have been talking about this some years back hmmm."
@wealthbank_09 commented:
"So it's all about hard work from both teachers and students together with the old students."
