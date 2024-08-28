The 2024 school selection process for BECE candidates will run from August 28 to September 4

The Ghana Education Service's (GES) officers will oversee the selection exercise nationwide

Parents and guardians have been urged to be actively involved in the school selection exercise

The Ghana Education Service has announced that the 2024 school selection process for BECE candidates has begun.

The placement process will run from August 28 to September 4.

The Ghana Education Service is advising parents to be involved in the school selection process

According to a circular to Regional Directors of Education shared by Joy News, parents and guardians are expected to be actively involved in the school selection exercise. The Informed Teachers Network also shared the circular online.

Candidates will have the opportunity to confirm their school choices by texting a short code before the final placement. The details regarding the shortcode have not yet been provided.

The school selection process allows candidates to choose Senior High Schools or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions for placement.

The service's officers will oversee the selection exercise nationwide to ensure adherence to established guidelines and transparency.

Concern over the marking of BECE scripts

The Minority in Parliament has claimed the marking of the 2024 BECE scripts has been postponed because of government debts.

As of June, the government owed the examination body GH¢300 million for services provided from 2022 to this year.

The 2024 BECE itself was in danger of being postponed until the West Africa Examination Council confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million to begin preparation for the examinations.

The GH¢47.13 million the council received was said to be about half of the GH¢95.83 million the government owed WAEC from 2023.

BECE to be cancelled

YEN.com.gh reported that Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwu has said JHS students will soon no longer need to write BECE to enter SHS.

According to him, the change is mainly due to the Free Senior High School Bill that is currently before Parliament.

He said the lower secondary schools, while operating separately, would offer the same learning opportunities as the senior high schools.

