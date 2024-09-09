The NSMQ organisers hinted at a possible venue change for the 2024 competition, sharing a teaser featuring a popular area in the Central region

The quiz has been held in Accra since its inception until it was taken to Kumasi in the Ashanti region from 2021

Several social media users who saw the NSMQ post wondered if the venue for the national contest had moved

The National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) organisers have shared a teaser indicating a possible change of venue for the competition in 2024.

In a post on X, NSMQ shared an image of the famous London Bridge in Cape Coast and asked people to be expectant of this year’s contest.

A social media post shows a possible change in venue for the national 2024 NSMQ competition. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

The NSMQ is in its 31st year, and since then, it has only been held in two cities in two regions in Ghana.

Until 2020, the NSMQ was always hosted at the University of Ghana, and the finals were held at the National Theatre.

However, in recent years, the competition has been held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti region.

On the 30th anniversary, the preliminaries were held at KNUST, but the grand finale was held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Presec, Legon was victorious in the contest, leading to the school’s eighth NSMQ win and second consecutive back-to-back win.

Netizens comment on new venue for NSMQ

Several netizens who saw the post on X commented. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@knorvor said:

"Please give Nsein Secondary school automatic qualification let's see something😅🤣"

@Krawsmanson wrote:

"cape coast shs boys niaaa home of enjoyment 😂😂💔…. In this case London is the capital of pantry😹🙈💔"

@double_ohh7 said:

"It’s Interesting NSMQ and colonial school were being criticized just yesterday and now the event is being hosted on the land of the top colonial schools 😂😂😂😂😂"

@_sliimy wrote:

"A school of Nobles, Nsien"

@TodLynx said:

"Are you taking this year’s competition to the cape coast? @NSMQGhana"

@RomeoRichman wrote:

"NSMQ is simply a show to entertain both old and continuing students of the various schools in Ghana but adds nothing significant to our societies."

@Bright541 said:

"@NSMQGhana We are waiting for your reply 😂😂😂 e check like you guys make quite 😂😂"

Nsein SHS student explains why they don’t participate in NSMQ

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Nsein SHS explained why her school does not participate in the NSMQ.

Richlove Oduro said the NSMQ is just a show, and her school is focused on creating leaders.

However, netizens later pulled evidence to show that Nsein SHS contests in the NSMQ.

Source: YEN.com.gh