Actress Nana Ama McBrown and rapper Fameye supported Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei at his donation drive in Cape Coast

The blogger helped out up a classroom block for the kindergarten pupils of the Saaman Basic School

Many people lauded the initiative and hailed McBrown as a great friend for showing up to the event to support her friend

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and rapper Fameye supported Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei to donate a classroom block to the Saaman Basic School in the Central Region.

Nana Ama McBrown and Fameye support Kobby Kyei in donating a classroom block. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

McBrown and Fameye support Kobby

The donation exercise for the brand-new kindergarten classroom block was held in Cape Coast in partnership with the Pearl's Of Wisdom Organisation and Kobby Kyei.

According to Kobby Kyei, the project sought to provide a conducive learning environment for young students in the community.

In the videos shared on the Ghanaian blogger's Instagram page, Mrs McBrown Mensah was given a rousing welcome by adowa dancers amid singing and drumming by a cultural troupe.

The same rousing welcome was given to Fameye, the 'June July' hitmaker who tried to imitate the dance steps of the adowa dancers.

In a short speech, the Onua Showtime host observed all protocols. She talked about how her Belpak activation in Cape Coast coincided with the donation exercise since she had no idea she would be at the event. McBrown commended Kobby for the initiative and encouraged him to do more.

McBrown's arrival at the event.

Fameye's arrival at the event.

Reactions to the videos

Below are the reactions to the videos from the donation exercise of the classroom block to the school in Cape Coast:

secretnewsghana said:

"Great Move❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️....Keep impacting more Dad❤️❤️❤️"

lauraowusu1 said:

"Love how McBrown supports Kobby😍"

positive_burke said:

"The drummer was fast with the money o😂"

whats_up_gh said:

"This is how friendship should be. Supporting each other. For some friends I know, agye s3 b3 gye k) di."

miss_charty89 said:

"Kobby you did so well by protecting Peter like they will remove his glasses p33😂😂"

nharnharadjoahsaucy said:

"Things we love to see 😍I will love to do some in the Future"

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

"One Day Kobby, I want to do good and more like this. And I thank God I do it in my own small way. God bless you bro"

secretnewsghana said:

"Greatest ❤️❤️❤️! Redefining Blogging in Ghana and beyond....Sorry I Couldn't make it to be there Dad!! ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Below are more videos from the event.

McBrown goes for more rounds of food

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown travelled to Cape Coast with blogger Kobby Kyei and his team for the Belpak activation and commission of a school block.

In one of the videos from their trip, McBrown showed her love for food as she went in for more rounds at the restaurant inside the Ridge Royal Hotel.

Many people wondered how she maintained her fine curves, while others laughed hard in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh