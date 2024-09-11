The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was awarded the CIMG TV Programme of the Year for 2023, marking its second consecutive win

The CIMG praised the NSMQ for promoting academic excellence in science and mathematics and maintaining significant viewer interest

The NSMQ remains one of Ghana's most-watched TV programmes, engaging students and the public alike

The Primetime Limited-produced National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was named the 2023 CIMG TV Programme of the Year.

This is the second year running that the NSMQ has won the CIMG TV Programme of the Year award—it received the same award in 2022.

However, this is the third time the NSMQ has won the CIMG TV Programme of the Year award. The first was in 2017, followed by 2022 and 2023.

In a citation by the CIMG, it stated that:

“For the second year running, you did not disappoint as you relied on your insights and data to deliver yet another award-winning programme inspired by a need to promote academic excellence in science and mathematics…

“This programme has surpassed all others to remain the most watched TV programme, with significant viewer interest and participation,” it said.

The NSMQ is a famous and highly contested quiz competition in Ghana that promotes student interest in science and mathematics.

Netizens comment on NSMQ’s award

Several people who saw the post on @NSMQGhana reacted to it. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments. Read them below:

@Wayde_ER said:

“Inspired by the need to revive the study of STEM education and it's pursuit as a career, but but “ it's just a show"...”

@solidityy wrote:

“Heard its a show and not a program. Hmm”

@prof99_ said:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@MrMa_nuel wrote:

“Oh this year gey hey will win”

@eddiee_UTD said:

“Nsmq stop being bias and let the girls schools also win, we know NSMQ is full of presec management”

Nsein SHS student downplays relevance of NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Nsein SHS student, Richlove Oduro, shared why her school does not contest in the NSMQ.

Richlove said the NSMQ was just a show and that her school was determined to create better future leaders.

However, she later clarified that she did not mean to disregard the NSMQ, but it should not be used as the intelligence benchmark.

