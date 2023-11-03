Prof Elsie Kaufmann praised Stephen Apemah-Baah, a form 1 student from Opoku Ware School, for leading his school to the NSMQ finals, a rare feat for a first-year student

In a heartfelt tribute, Prof Elsie Kaufmann, the quiz mistress of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), praised the exceptional talent of Stephen Apemah-Baah, a form 1 student from Opoku Ware School, who remarkably guided his school to the finals of the prestigious competition.

Prof Kaufmann acknowledged Apemah-Baah's remarkable achievement, emphasising that it was the first time a first-year student had reached the grand finale, a feat worthy of applause.

She highlighted Stephen's pre-existing track record, mentioning his victories in competitions even before entering senior high school, indicating his exceptional intellectual prowess.

A collage of Stephen Apemah-Baah and Prof Kaufmann

Source: Twitter

During the NSMQ finals, Opoku Ware School secured the third position, a result that moved the young Stephen Apemah-Baah to tears.

Meanwhile, a dinner was hosted by the NSMQ organisers, Primetime Limited, where Stephen Apemah-Baah was honoured with a certificate of merit and a monetary award.

This recognition serves as a testament to his talent and hard work, encouraging him to continue his exceptional journey in the world of academia and intellectual pursuits.

Prof Kaufmann's admiration for Apemah-Baah's achievements echoes the sentiments of many, celebrating the bright future that lies ahead for this remarkable young scholar.

Presec Legon wins 2023 NSMQ

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec-Legon won another NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School in the highly competitive final held on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

This remarkable triumph marked the eighth win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

OWASS NSMQ Stars Get Special Treat By Old Boys Despite Defeat To Presec

Also, Opoku Ware School old students, known as Akatakyie, organised a dinner to honor NSMQ contestants Stephen Apemah Baah, Andrews Oppong Damptey, and Franklyn Forson.

The students looked joyful in photos shared on social media after OWASS secured third place in the finals against Presec and Achimota School.

Presec emerged as the winners with 40 points, Achimota School had 28 points, and OWASS earned 23 points.

Source: YEN.com.gh