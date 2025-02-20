A video of the school chaplain speaking about the decision of the students to protest has gone viral

Emmanuel Mensah in an interview backed the students demanding the headmistress's removal from her post

Netizens who reacted to the trending video have shared their reactions to the demands made by the students

The school chaplain of Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School (OFKOSS) has expressed support to the aggrieved students calling for the removal of Mrs Juliet Amankwaah Kessewaah, as the headmistress of the school.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Emmanuel Mensah who also doubles as a sports coach during an interview complained that the student's welfare under the reign of Mrs Juliet Amankwaah Kessewaah was nothing to write home about.

As a chaplain, he bemoaned that organising church activities for students is something he does with his own resources.

Turning to his role as a sports coach, Emmanuel Mensah, lamented the headmistress does not give prominence to sporting activities.

He recalled an unpleasant experience when he ostensibly confronted the headmistress regarding her actions only to be threatened with dismissal.

"The students say they are being oppressed, apart from the students saying it I also bear witness to it. The stress that they are being taken through, they have no one to intercede on their behalf. And we all know how painful it is to not have someone come to your aid in time of need."

"That is why upon critical observation, I have decided not to keep quiet. As Chaplain, I want the students to be free. They are not the only ones being oppressed, the teachers are also in a similar situation."

This new twist comes after the students staged a protest on the school campus calling on the authorities to heed their appeal and remove the headmistress.

Reactions amid push to remove OFKOSS headmistress

pallazi55 commented:

"Please, I have a lot to say. I'm an old student."

Benjamin indicated:

"Mmm, me as I de Mankessim Senior School if we pay house dues to fix something, the next day them go fix am thank God I went to a good school."

afiagyeisiwa added:

"I was expecting this earlier, I even told one of their teachers to approach her because the teachers don’t even go for vacations."

Your LADYSHIP added:

"Why is she at fault, is it not the government ( those who left ) who said it’s a free education, why are you ppl bothering someone’s mother."

Nhyiraba added:

"Even your parents who failed to train you well are still your parents not someone who has been trained to lead u."

Samuel Mantey added:

"Who is masterminding the removal of the headmistress, the person is destroying the students' future"

GES probes O'Reilly headmistress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service directed the headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School to step down.

This came after Nadia Lartechoe Annan was being probed for allegedly collecting unauthorised money from the students.

The GES cited the headmistress for violation of the school's code of conduct.

