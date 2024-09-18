Evans Oppong encountered some difficulty during his studies at Lehigh University in the US

This happened during the summer break when he failed in his quest to secure a job or an internship

The situation plunged him into hardship, and hence had to be supported by another Ghanaian student, Ortiz Opoku, both of whom have now been dismissed

Sad details on the plight of former NSMQ star Evans Oppong before his dismissal from Lehigh University have surfaced online.

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh on the GoFundMe page set up by friends of four Ghanaian students arrested for allegedly falsifying transcripts disclosed that Prempeh College's old student was done with his first year as a freshman.

The report, however, stated that Evans Opong failed in his quest to find a job or internship during the summer break.

The situation thus plunged him into financial constraints as he had to depend on his Ortis Opoku for support.

" Evans had just finished his freshman year at Lehigh in the College of Engineering. Unable to find an internship or summer job, he was homeless over the summer. Otis was covering the cost of his accommodation, and Evans spent many nights in a room with no electricity. He has been on the Dean’s List every semester and dedicates himself to his studies at the expense of his social life." the statement on Evans Oppong read.

Despite this challenge, the young man still excelled in his academic work.

"He has been on the Dean’s List every semester and dedicates himself to his studies at the expense of his social life."

Evans Oppong, along with three other students, Otis Opoku, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo, have been dismissed by Lehigh University for transcripts.

The quartet are now facing charges of theft of services, acquisition of service forgery, and uttering forged writing.

Peeps react to the dismissal of the four students

News that four Ghanaian students have been dismissed from Lehigh University has generated talking points on social media.

@sahabela stated:

"Things that will block genuine people chance."

@Qwekulittle indicated:

"Ah you reach heaven finish! Which one b school again??? Just enter street then go hustle after all you went with a fake documents."

@NPKAY24

"Problem is, most SHSs don't really keep proper transcript for students, since WASSCE results is the "ultimate" transcript. It is thus likely that a term-by-term transcript for admission oversees may be generated "in situ", more often embellished to improve chances."

@jacobdanso4 added:

"I'm just imagining if their families took loan or used their last funds to facilitate their traveling."

