A video of a final-year SHS student sharing a last moment with his junior after sitting for his WASSCE exams has warmed hears on the internet

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the SHS student prayed and advised the junior, who was in form two

He also presented his school neatly kept uniforms and shoes to his junior as parting gifts

Senior high students across the country have brought their three years of education at the secondary level to a successful end.

At the end of their final paper, many of them took to social media to celebrate and share their final moments with their friends and classmates.

An SHS lever prays for his junior and gifts him school uniforms after taking his final WASSCE exams. Photo credit: @rockapya/TikTok.

In one of such videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, an SHS student at Nkoranza Technical Institute and his junior shared an emotional departing moment.

The heartwarming video captured the SHS boy advising and praying for his junior, who was in form two.

Aside from this nugget of wisdom transferred to the junior, the SHS boy, who served as the entertainment prefect for the school, also gifted the form two student his school uniforms, which were neatly ironed, and shoes.

"As I leave school today, I leave you with my shoes, my school uniform, my Friday wear and most importantly my prefectship uniform. I want you guys to continue with the good job that we did. Be good students and encourage the Form 1s to be good as well," he advised.

Reactions to the SHS lever's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the SHS student's video, which was shared on TikTok by @Rockapya.

@Street Wise wrote:

"God bless you and more monies."

@Âwââkÿé Ñíê2 also wrote:

"The uniform is tantalizing and exquisite."

@Rockapya replied:

"Desire To Do Big Than Mine."

@Jonas Brothers also wrote:

"I think he's Marcus ransford."

@Fyn Boi AB said:

"God will bless you with good results."

Student weeps as school mum completes SHS

Meanwhile, in an earlier YEN.com.gh publication, a form one student at the Kumasi Girls Senior High School failed to contain her emotions as her school mum completed SHS.

A viral TikTok captured the girl weeping after her school mum said her final words and headed home upon graduation.

The emotionally touching video attracted reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

