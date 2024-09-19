The date for the first court hearing of the case against the embattled former Lehigh University students from Ghana has been set

The four are facing severe charges of forgery and theft of services after reportedly forging their Senior High School certificates

The news about the students has upset many Ghanaians, who have expressed their displeasure over the incident in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The first court hearing date has been set for the four Lehigh University Ghanaian students accused of forging their Senior High School transcripts to secure admission.

Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo were arrested and subsequently arraigned at the Magisterial District Court on September 9, 2024.

Four Ghanaian students formerly of Lehigh University will soon appear in court as a date for the hearing has been set. Image source: Lehigh University, Evans Oppong

Source: Facebook

According to a report on The Brown and White, the former Lehigh students are to appear before the court on September 24, 2024, for their first hearing.

Lehigh discovers discrepancies in transcripts

Lehigh University, a prestigious institution in the US, has recently been in the spotlight following the arrest of four Ghanaian students accused of forging their Senior High School transcripts to gain admission.

The students include a former NSMQ star, Evans Oppong, who excelled in the competition in 2021 and led his school to victory.

According to the institution, it was discovered that the students had allegedly tampered with their academic transcripts after the elder brother of one of the arrested students applied to the school.

Jude Duabo's transcript was not the same as the transcript Lehigh received from his Senior High School after a request was made.

This prompted the institution to investigate his younger brother, Henry Duabo, who was already benefitting from financial aid from the school.

Similar discrepancies were discovered in Henry's transcript, prompting further investigations into the documents of the other arrested students. They were all alleged to have tampered with their transcripts.

See the post below:

Ghanaians disappointed over arrest of Lehigh students

The news about the arrest of the four former Lehigh students has broken many hearts. Many netizens are unhappy about the development and expressed their views in the comment section.

@Henry_Emileo wrote:

"Oh slow! This one straight back to Ghana oo. Them no go allow you do cleaning work sef. Make them run na Ghana no good."

@Curtis_peprah wrote:

"Oh no."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Edwuma nu 3si."

@Borks90 wrote:

"Oh charlie."

Lehigh University speaks after arrest of four

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Lehigh University commented up about the circumstances that prompted the arrest of the four Ghanaian students.

The school said it was committed to attracting academically talented and motivated students from across the globe, with its admissions processes are reviewed regularly.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh