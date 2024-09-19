A student from the University of Education, Winneba has created impressive portraits of football stars Mohammed Kudus and Vinicius Jr

The student used staple pins to make the unique artwork of the two international football stars

Several social media users who saw the piece have praised the artist for his creativity and attention to detail

A talented student from the University of Education, Winneba, has captured attention with his incredible artwork of two international football stars.

The student skillfully created portraits of two football stars—Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid CF.

A male UEW student makes beautiful portraits of Vinicius Jr and Mohammed Kudus with staple pins. Photo credit: @vinijr & @WestHam (X) & UEW Diaries (Facebook)

The portraits of Kudus and Vinicius Jr have been highly praised for their detailed likeness and creativity.

Mohammed Kudus, a rising star in European football, is known for his dynamic playing style and recent move to West Ham United. Vinicius Jr. is a key player for Real Madrid.

The intricate artwork, made entirely from staple pins, has garnered admiration on campus and across social media platforms.

Netizens applaud artist for football stars' portraits

Several people commended the artist for the amazing pieces shared on Facebook by UEWdiaries. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Bright Senanu Kusime said:

“Incredible, pls find ways to donate these arts to these stars....their endorsement could open doors for you guys..humble opinion.”

Ibrahim Abdul Razak Nasara wrote:

“Great ones from my campus 👍 big ups Kudus Mohammed”

Christine Days said:

“Lol they think it's a pencil. Y'all got no idea. Bro is very Talented”

Zinentah Dagaati wrote:

“Would want one for myself pls”

Emmanuel Sakyi said:

“You are blessed chairman”

Isaac Y. A. Brown wrote:

“Really amazing stuff there”

Joe Ainooson said:

“Great work but I'm sure your colleague has a name, tagging his name will promote him and get him some gigs, please”

Another UEW student makes portrait Of Nana Ama

Meanwhile, a female UEW student also made a beautiful portrait of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin.

The artwork which surfaced online was made from dried cocoa leaves.

Netizens who saw the post on the official UEW page on X commented to commend the lady for her excellent work.

