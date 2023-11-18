John Dramani Mahama has promised to abolish the teacher licensure exams if he becomes president

The former president said the teacher certification programme is unnecessary because of prior tests trainees take

Mahama made a similar promise ahead of the 2020 election, which was captured in the NDC manifesto

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to cancel the teacher licensure exams if he becomes president.

He believes the teacher certification programme is unnecessary and would prefer that teacher trainees gain automatic employment after graduating.

Mahama argued that teachers already take such exams at every stage of their training.

At Wenchi in the Bono Region, he insisted that the licensure exam was unnecessary.

Let me state unequivocally that no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government."

Mahama made a similar promise ahead of the 2020 election, which was captured in the NDC manifesto.

In a previous education promise, he also pledged to review the Free Senior High School Policy

Mahama said he would review the policy within the first 100 days of office if he won the 2024 election.

Alan Kyerematen promises to review Free SHS

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed his views on the Akufo-Addo government's flagship education policy, Free SHS.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

According to him, no matter how great the policy is, it has been running for seven years, so reviewing it would only be appropriate if he becomes president.

Free SHS is safe Under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS programme would not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

