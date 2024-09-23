Etornam K. Ahorsu, a proud alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has acquired a master's degree from an Ivy League school

An alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Etornam K. Ahorsu has achieved an academic milestone in the US.

Etornam K. Ahorsu earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious Columbia University in New York.

The young man, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, graduated with honours, demonstrating his exceptional academic prowess in the field of engineering.

Columbia University is an Ivy League school renowned for its rigorous academic programs, with an impeccable track record of churning out high-quality professionals.

Before enrolling at Columbia University, Etornam K. Ahorsu was the valedictorian and overall best-graduating student of the KNUST's class of 2021.

Etornam K. Ahorsu graduated from the KNUST with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.05 from the College of Engineering.

Reactions to Etornam's Academic Accomplishment

The young man's academic accomplishments served as an inspiration to many who came across a post on X by @VOICE_of_KNUST.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions to the post below:

