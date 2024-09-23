KNUST Alumnus Achieves Academic Milestone At Columbia University
- Etornam K. Ahorsu, a proud alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has acquired a master's degree from an Ivy League school
- The young man was awarded an MSc honours in Electrical Engineering at Columbia University
- During his time at the KNUST, Etornam K. Ahorsu was the valedictorian and overall best-graduating student for the 2021 batch
An alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Etornam K. Ahorsu has achieved an academic milestone in the US.
Etornam K. Ahorsu earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious Columbia University in New York.
The young man, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, graduated with honours, demonstrating his exceptional academic prowess in the field of engineering.
Columbia University is an Ivy League school renowned for its rigorous academic programs, with an impeccable track record of churning out high-quality professionals.
Before enrolling at Columbia University, Etornam K. Ahorsu was the valedictorian and overall best-graduating student of the KNUST's class of 2021.
Etornam K. Ahorsu graduated from the KNUST with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.05 from the College of Engineering.
Reactions to Etornam's Academic Accomplishment
The young man's academic accomplishments served as an inspiration to many who came across a post on X by @VOICE_of_KNUST.
YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions to the post below:
@Nazir_kinplin said:
"You’ll never see something like this from Legon, leg de3 them no dey learn anything only fashion."
@younggod4L also said:
"See what Msc do my man ein face. There is no joy in those eyes."
@siaw_badu commented:
"Congratulations brother, @Snr_Etornam."
Ghanaian lady graduates from Oxford University
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a young Ghanaian lady, Ewuradjoa Sharon shared an inspiring story of how she graduated from Oxford University.
Ewuradjoa Sharon in a video, took her TikTok followers through her daunting academic journey and struggles in the UK.
The young lady's video also became a source of motivation for many people after the video went viral.
