Calista Amoateng, daughter of Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi, completed the 2024 WASSCE at Achimota School

Her father proudly picked her up after her final paper, bringing a personalized balloon, kente sash, and flowers to celebrate her achievement

Social media users who watched the video of what transpired before she left campus congratulated her and wished her well in future endeavours

Calista Amoateng, the first child of celebrity couple, Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi is part of the several students in Ghana who wrote the 2024 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She attended Achimota School and sat for the exams with her peers.

An Instagram video Calista Amoateng shared showed her father picking her up after her final paper.

Okyeame Quophi, the proud father, did not come empty-handed but showed how happy he was with his daughter's accomplishments.

He went with a personalised bubble balloon with the inscription:

"Congratulations Calista."

He also had a black and white kente woven sash and a bouquet for his daughter.

Okyeame Quophi, after hugging and presenting the items to Calista Amoateng, took some pictures of her, and they headed home.

Netizens congratulate Calista

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Stacyamoatenggh said:

“Super proud of you😍😍😍😍😍😍ayekooooooooo”

Afuaasantewaasingathon wrote:

“Congratulations ❤️”

pinki_themodel said:

“Congratulations bby gal❤️🙌”

_eli.asare said:

“And of course she’s a Royal( only Kingsley girls will understand 🤭) 💛”

itz_just.zara wrote:

“Congratulations Kalii🤭🎊 ❤️”

savannah.raine said:

“Sooooo proud of you ahhhh😍😍😍😍”

awuraba247_trendymillinery wrote:

“Awww a big congratulations dear @kali.starrr cheers 🥰💚💕💋💚❤️”

Nanaefyasarkodie said:

“Congratulations Super Star 😍”

_deera._ wrote:

“Welcome to the OAA Akora 😍come and be a living water to many thirsty lands🔥”

Calista wins Miss Teen World

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Calista Amoateng won the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism World pageant.

At the time she was 16 years old. Calista was adjudged the overall winner at the grand finale of the pageant whih came off in Manilla, Phillipines.

Calista's win was celebrated by her mother and others on social media.

