Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita took to social media to celebrate after he Instagram account was verified

The BGT star danced and sang Team Eternity Ghana's Defe Defe as she got emotional in the video she shared online

Many people took to the comment section and congratulated her, while others hailed her and talked about her hard work

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita was overjoyed when she finally and officially had her Instagram account verified.

Afronita earns Instagram verification and dances to Team Eternity Ghana's Defe Defe.

Afronita gets verified on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram and TikTok pages, Afronita shared with her millions of followers that she was officially verified on Instagram.

To express her excitement about the great news, she danced to Team Eternity Ghana's Defe Defe. She sang the song while making striking facial expressions and body gestures.

In the dance video, the Afrostar Kids Academy owner rocked a brown long-sleeved sweatshirt paired with brown cargo pants. She kept her natural look as she wore her afro hair and no makeup.

In the caption of the video, Afronita talked about the verification being an answered prayer and gave thanks to God for the accomplishment.

"AN ANSWERED PRAYER!!!! We have been verifiedddd!!!๐ŸŽŠ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿฝ๐ŸฉทOh Faithful God who makes everything beautiful in His own time, thank you!!!"

Afronita dancing to Defe Defe.

Reactions to Afronita's Instagram verification

Many people thronged the comment section to congratulate the 2024 Britain's Got Talent star. Below are some of the lovely comments from fans:

endurancegrand said:

"Congratulations ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ"

afroniellaaa said:

"Go Mummyyy๐Ÿ”ฅ Go Dani๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ Go STARGYAL ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅA Big Congratulations ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰"

afrostarkidsacademy said:

"Congratulations Godโ€™s STAR๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿฉท๐ŸŽŠ๐Ÿฅณ"

_asantewaaaa_ said:

"Yaaaaaaaaay๐Ÿ˜"

anns4real said:

"Why am I tearing up ๐Ÿฅฒ. God is faithful โค๏ธ๐Ÿ™Œ"

abena_little_1 said:

"Congratulations my outstanding innovative woman ๐ŸŽŠ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ’ , you've worked ๐Ÿ’ช hard for this awwwww can't control my joy ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿฅณโค๏ธโค๏ธ"

joycelynsimpson said:

"Great God of wonders ๐Ÿ™ thank You for bringing Danita this far, pls take her that far. I beseech Thee oh God Almighty ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™"

Afronita celebrating her Instagram verification on TikTok.

Dancegod Lloyd gets verified on TikTok

YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd celebrated after becoming the first Ghanaian dancer to get verified on TikTok.

In a post on his X page, the dancer shared a screenshot of his TikTok page, flaunting his new blue check mark and millions of followers. Fans of the dancer celebrated the milestone with him on social media.

